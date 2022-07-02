AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 220.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,987 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.23. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

