Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

Aflac stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

