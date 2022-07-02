Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 148.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.46.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $242.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

