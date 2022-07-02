Airspan Networks (MIMO) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) is one of 66 public companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Airspan Networks to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Airspan Networks and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks $177.28 million -$71.91 million -0.18 Airspan Networks Competitors $3.37 billion $415.96 million -3.87

Airspan Networks’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks. Airspan Networks is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks’ peers have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Airspan Networks and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 1 2 0 2.67 Airspan Networks Competitors 259 1537 2520 105 2.56

Airspan Networks presently has a consensus target price of $7.69, suggesting a potential upside of 152.88%. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 47.55%. Given Airspan Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Airspan Networks and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks -51.34% N/A -50.39% Airspan Networks Competitors -190.45% -1,743.51% -2.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Airspan Networks beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Airspan Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

