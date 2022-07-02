Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2022

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNFGet Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets upgraded Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aker BP ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aker BP ASA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $336.00.

OTCMKTS DETNF opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24. Aker BP ASA has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

About Aker BP ASA (Get Rating)

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.