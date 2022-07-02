Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets upgraded Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aker BP ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aker BP ASA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $336.00.

OTCMKTS DETNF opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24. Aker BP ASA has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

