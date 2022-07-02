Alamos Gold Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Alamos Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$233.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.55 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGI. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.41.

Alamos Gold stock opened at C$9.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion and a PE ratio of -21.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.30 and a 12-month high of C$11.61.

In other news, Director Paul Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$279,000.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.99%.

About Alamos Gold (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

