Alamos Gold Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alamos Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.09.

NYSE:AGI opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 7.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,519,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,820,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,950,000 after acquiring an additional 169,096 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,251,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,275,000 after acquiring an additional 579,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,222,000 after acquiring an additional 546,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.