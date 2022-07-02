Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Trading 7.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) traded up 7.8% during trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.00. The stock traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.57. 242,841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,091,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 634.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,074,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246,614 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,519,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,481 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth $12,716,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,251,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $7,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

About Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

