Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) PT Raised to C$16.50

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AGI. National Bankshares raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alamos Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.41.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$9.03 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.30 and a one year high of C$11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.70. The firm has a market cap of C$3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$233.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.5505965 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alamos Gold news, Director Paul Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$279,000.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

