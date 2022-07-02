Alan R. Arnold Sells 37,040 Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) COO Alan R. Arnold sold 37,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $660,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,854.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MLNK stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. MeridianLink’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MeridianLink, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 74.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 261.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 103,128 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 12.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MLNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MeridianLink to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

About MeridianLink (Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

