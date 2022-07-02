Alan R. Arnold Sells 37,040 Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) COO Alan R. Arnold sold 37,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $660,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,854.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
MLNK stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.
MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. MeridianLink’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MeridianLink, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MLNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MeridianLink to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.
About MeridianLink (Get Rating)
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
