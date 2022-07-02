Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $598,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.