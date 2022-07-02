Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) PT Raised to C$60.00 at Raymond James

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ANCTF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.02. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $35.26 and a 1-year high of $46.45.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.