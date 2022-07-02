Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Raised to C$59.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$63.00.

TSE:ATD opened at C$50.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$45.23 and a 52-week high of C$59.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

