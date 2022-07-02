ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Short Interest Up 136.5% in June

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,000 shares, an increase of 136.5% from the May 31st total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ALJ Regional by 63.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 292,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ALJ Regional by 7.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ALJ Regional by 1,034.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 105,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ALJ Regional during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ALJ Regional by 4,200.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the period. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALJJ opened at $2.02 on Friday. ALJ Regional has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $85.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77.

ALJ Regional ( NASDAQ:ALJJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.51 million for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 244.21%.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.

