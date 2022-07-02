Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.43. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $460.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.56 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 15.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 95.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 22.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

