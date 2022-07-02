Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.60.

ALSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

ALSN opened at $38.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average of $38.43.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.97 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 65.55% and a net margin of 18.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

