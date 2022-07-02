Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $85,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $225,060 in the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $66,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $113,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLO opened at $11.51 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 148,214.64%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

