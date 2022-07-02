Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan Sells 1,109 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Prabhakar Raghavan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,181.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,270.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,571.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $594,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $211,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 364.0% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

