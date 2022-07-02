Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 42 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,261.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,565.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $9,409,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,277.59.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

