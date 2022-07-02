Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Up 56.3% in June

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the May 31st total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.44. Altimmune has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $17.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $206,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $448,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,424 shares of company stock worth $720,686. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Altimmune by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,012 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Altimmune by 877.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 957,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Altimmune by 481.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 321,900 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Altimmune by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 620,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 271,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altimmune by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 728,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 243,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALT. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

