Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Down 58.4% in June

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the May 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ALVOF opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.12. Alvopetro Energy has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 44.79%. The company had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alvopetro Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Alvopetro Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

