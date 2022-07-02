AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW) Short Interest Up 68.4% in June

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the May 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCIW opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29. AMCI Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II by 48.6% in the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 36,440 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

