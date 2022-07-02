Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

In related news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.84. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

About Ameren (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.