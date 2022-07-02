American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMS opened at $2.26 on Thursday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.40%.

About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

