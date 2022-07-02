American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMS opened at $2.26 on Thursday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.40%.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

