Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $16.12. 6,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,190,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 65,806 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the fourth quarter worth $656,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000.

