Analysts Set ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Target Price at $24.32

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.04.

AETUF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.26.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0932 per share. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

