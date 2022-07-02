Analysts Set Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target at $560.14

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $560.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BZLYF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 500 ($6.13) to GBX 540 ($6.62) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Beazley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 531 ($6.51) to GBX 541 ($6.64) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 650 ($7.97) to GBX 670 ($8.22) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Beazley stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Beazley has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

