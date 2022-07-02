Analysts Set Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target at $108.29

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $84.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.91. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $150.64.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

