Analysts Set Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) PT at $20.13

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRDO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.35 million. The firm’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

