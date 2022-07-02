Analysts Set Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Target Price at GBX 8,860

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,860 ($108.70).

CRDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($106.74) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($114.10) to GBX 8,600 ($105.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($110.42) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 6,508 ($79.84) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,841.92. Croda International has a one year low of GBX 5,862 ($71.92) and a one year high of £105.05 ($128.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,731.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,611.30.

In other news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,000 ($98.15), for a total transaction of £22,400 ($27,481.29). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6 shares of company stock worth $42,052.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

