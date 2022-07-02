Analysts Set Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) PT at $31.40

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $813.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.10. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 59.34%. The business had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

