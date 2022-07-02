Analysts Set Diageo plc (LON:DGE) PT at GBX 4,132.67

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,101.43 ($50.32).

DGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,350 ($53.37) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,150 ($50.91) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,100 ($50.30) price target on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.75) price objective on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.66) price objective on Diageo in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,507.50 ($43.03) on Wednesday. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.27) and a one year high of GBX 4,110 ($50.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,691.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,756.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.22 billion and a PE ratio of 26.98.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,521 ($43.20) per share, for a total transaction of £8,274.35 ($10,151.33). Insiders acquired a total of 662 shares of company stock worth $2,479,638 over the last 90 days.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.