Analysts Set Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Target Price at C$989.73

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$989.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EDV shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$2,060.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE:EDV opened at C$26.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.51. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$25.61 and a 1 year high of C$35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.13.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$869.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$825.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.80, for a total value of C$745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,851,197.40.

About Endeavour Mining (Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.