Analysts Set James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) PT at $30.80

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JRVR. StockNews.com raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of James River Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

James River Group stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a market cap of $938.87 million, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.69.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $201.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.40 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. On average, analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the third quarter worth approximately $632,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in James River Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

