Analysts Set Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Target Price at GBX 335.20

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 335.20 ($4.11).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trainline from GBX 307 ($3.77) to GBX 292 ($3.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Trainline from GBX 400 ($4.91) to GBX 435 ($5.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.44) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.29) to GBX 319 ($3.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of TRN stock opened at GBX 287.77 ($3.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 298.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 258.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -115.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. Trainline has a 1 year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 400 ($4.91).

In other news, insider Brian McBride sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.68), for a total value of £38,574 ($47,324.25).

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

