Analyzing Coloured Ties Capital (APEOF) & Its Rivals

Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Rating) is one of 280 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Coloured Ties Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Coloured Ties Capital has a beta of 2.96, indicating that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coloured Ties Capital’s rivals have a beta of -14.51, indicating that their average stock price is 1,551% less volatile than the S&P 500.

49.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coloured Ties Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coloured Ties Capital N/A -6.68% -6.57% Coloured Ties Capital Competitors -9.46% 76.25% 8.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coloured Ties Capital and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coloured Ties Capital N/A -$2.59 million -2.19 Coloured Ties Capital Competitors $9.39 billion $646.68 million 7.41

Coloured Ties Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Coloured Ties Capital. Coloured Ties Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Coloured Ties Capital and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coloured Ties Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Coloured Ties Capital Competitors 1610 9393 15058 412 2.54

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 38.59%. Given Coloured Ties Capital’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coloured Ties Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Coloured Ties Capital rivals beat Coloured Ties Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Coloured Ties Capital Company Profile

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. engages in the investment business in Canada. It allows investors to invest in early-stage opportunities that offer returns from start-up stage to a public company listing on a senior exchange. The company was formerly known as GrowMax Resources Corp. and changed its name to Coloured Ties Capital Inc. in November 2021. Coloured Ties Capital Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

