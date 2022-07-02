Analyzing Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) & Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU)

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) and Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.7% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Local Bounti and Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $640,000.00 474.94 -$56.09 million N/A N/A Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Local Bounti.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Local Bounti and Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards 0 0 0 0 N/A

Local Bounti currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 163.16%. Given Local Bounti’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards.

Risk & Volatility

Local Bounti has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards has a beta of -1000.25, indicating that its share price is 100,125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti N/A -64.25% -35.23% Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Local Bounti beats Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Local Bounti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. engages in growing and processing macadamia nuts. It processes and markets macadamia nuts in-shell and bulk kernel form. The company was formerly known as Royal Hawaiian Orchards, L.P. and changed its name to Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. in September 2018. Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. was founded in 1986 and is based in Hilo, Hawaii.

