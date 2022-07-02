Analyzing Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON) and Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating) and Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Second Street Capital and Toll Brothers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Toll Brothers 3 6 4 0 2.08

Toll Brothers has a consensus price target of $55.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.26%. Given Toll Brothers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Toll Brothers is more favorable than Second Street Capital.

Risk & Volatility

Second Street Capital has a beta of 20.54, suggesting that its share price is 1,954% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toll Brothers has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of Toll Brothers shares are held by institutional investors. 71.9% of Second Street Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Toll Brothers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Second Street Capital and Toll Brothers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A Toll Brothers 10.48% 18.61% 8.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Second Street Capital and Toll Brothers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Toll Brothers $8.79 billion 0.62 $833.63 million $7.98 5.90

Toll Brothers has higher revenue and earnings than Second Street Capital.

Summary

Toll Brothers beats Second Street Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Second Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Second Street Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It provides asset based lending to small and medium sized businesses, export trading companies, and small and medium sized homebuilders, developers, and investors. The company offers revenue participation asset based and mortgage loans, as well as preferred equity investments and senior secured loans. It also makes and manages investments in qualified real estate related assets as a principal and on behalf of institutional clients. The company was formerly known as Calton, Inc. and changed its name to Second Street Capital, Inc. in November 2011. Second Street Capital, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates golf courses and country clubs; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies. Further, it owns and operates architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, insurance, smart home technology, landscaping, lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. The company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers. It has a strategic partnership with Equity Residential to develop new rental apartment communities in the United States markets. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

