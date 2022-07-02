Analyzing SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) & Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SiTime and Power Integrations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $218.81 million 13.85 $32.28 million $1.93 74.61 Power Integrations $703.28 million 5.81 $164.41 million $2.80 25.04

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. Power Integrations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiTime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and Power Integrations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime 16.56% 8.76% 8.08% Power Integrations 24.01% 19.88% 17.87%

Volatility & Risk

SiTime has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Integrations has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.8% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Power Integrations shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of SiTime shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Power Integrations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SiTime and Power Integrations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 0 5 0 3.00 Power Integrations 0 1 4 0 2.80

SiTime currently has a consensus price target of $306.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.50%. Power Integrations has a consensus price target of $106.80, suggesting a potential upside of 52.31%. Given SiTime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SiTime is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Summary

Power Integrations beats SiTime on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SiTime Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its timing products through distributors and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Power Integrations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems. It also offers high-voltage diodes; high-voltage gate-driver products used to operate high-voltage switches, such as insulated-gate bipolar transistors and silicon-carbide MOSFETs under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names; and SCALE-iDriver for use in powertrain and charging applications for electric vehicles. In addition, the company provides motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, and air purifiers, as well as pumps, fans, and blowers used in consumer appliances, such as dishwashers and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through direct sales force, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

