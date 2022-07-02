Analyzing StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG)

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of TPG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of StepStone Group shares are held by institutional investors. 35.3% of StepStone Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TPG and StepStone Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG 0 5 2 0 2.29 StepStone Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

TPG presently has a consensus target price of $34.17, suggesting a potential upside of 40.43%. StepStone Group has a consensus target price of $40.88, suggesting a potential upside of 52.63%. Given StepStone Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than TPG.

Profitability

This table compares TPG and StepStone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG N/A N/A N/A StepStone Group 14.20% 11.27% 5.06%

Dividends

TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. StepStone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. StepStone Group pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. StepStone Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TPG and StepStone Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG $4.98 billion 1.51 $230.90 million N/A N/A StepStone Group $1.37 billion 2.12 $193.88 million $4.03 6.65

TPG has higher revenue and earnings than StepStone Group.

Summary

StepStone Group beats TPG on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TPG Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, fund of hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

StepStone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples, financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and international funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow-on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

