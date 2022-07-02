Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $3,500.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anglo American to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Anglo American to a buy rating and set a $3,830.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,414.86.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAUKF opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.15. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.61.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.