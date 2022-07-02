Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,414.86.

AAUKF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a $3,500.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,830.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $34.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $55.61.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

