Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKFGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,414.86.

AAUKF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a $3,500.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,830.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $34.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $55.61.

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF)

