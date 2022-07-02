ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives $301.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

ANSYS stock opened at $240.19 on Wednesday. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $225.92 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in ANSYS by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

