Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Rating Reiterated by Brookline Capital Management

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATBPF opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $3.30.
Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
