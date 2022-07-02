Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Rating Reiterated by Brookline Capital Management

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATBPF opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

