Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,320

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,500 ($18.40) to GBX 1,320 ($16.19) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,600 ($19.63) to GBX 1,700 ($20.86) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,560 ($19.14) to GBX 1,550 ($19.02) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,450 ($17.79) to GBX 1,400 ($17.18) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($21.47) to GBX 1,950 ($23.92) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.40) to GBX 1,370 ($16.81) in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,467.50.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.