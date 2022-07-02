Antonluigi Gozzi Sells 400,000 Shares of LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH) Stock

LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH – Get Rating) insider Antonluigi Gozzi sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.68), for a total transaction of A$394,000.00 ($273,611.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Get LiveHire alerts:

About LiveHire (Get Rating)

LiveHire Limited provides online talent acquisition software solutions to enterprises in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. It operates LiveHire, a talent acquisition and engagement platform for recruitment process, such as sourcing, engaging, hiring, analyzing, and integrating, as well as for internal mobility and outplacement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveHire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveHire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.