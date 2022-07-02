Antonluigi Gozzi Sells 400,000 Shares of LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH) Stock

LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH – Get Rating) insider Antonluigi Gozzi sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.68), for a total transaction of A$394,000.00 ($273,611.11).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.
About LiveHire (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for LiveHire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveHire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.