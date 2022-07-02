Aparna Bawa Sells 2,000 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,058,575.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $213,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $216,940.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $228,476.16.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total value of $207,460.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $219,840.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $110.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of -0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.04 and its 200-day moving average is $127.34. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 16.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

