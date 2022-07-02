Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives $15.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

AGTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 137,404 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 42,069 shares during the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGTC opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

