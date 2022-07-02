ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) PT Lowered to C$23.25

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.04.

OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.26. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 8.11%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

