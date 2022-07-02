ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.91

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.91 and last traded at $21.94, with a volume of 59302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.
MT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($51.06) to €49.00 ($52.13) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($48.94) to €46.10 ($49.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $2,139,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 218,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 101,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
