ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.91

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.91 and last traded at $21.94, with a volume of 59302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

MT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($51.06) to €49.00 ($52.13) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($48.94) to €46.10 ($49.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $1.02. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $21.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $2,139,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 218,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 101,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

